Akropolis Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $192.78 million and approximately $42.87 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

