Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.50

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 20945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

AKZOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.