Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.81.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

