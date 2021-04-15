Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

ALB opened at $152.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

