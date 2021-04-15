Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 21.5% Lower This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $25.65 million and $3.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.00395323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00184415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00157351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001630 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

