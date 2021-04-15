Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of AA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,195. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

