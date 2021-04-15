Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72. 3,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 638,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,285. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

