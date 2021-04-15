Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

