Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.77

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 7965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

