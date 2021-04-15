Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.77

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 7965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.