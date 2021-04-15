Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $239.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

