Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $239.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.
BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
