Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $315.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

NYSE BABA opened at $239.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

