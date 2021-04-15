Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $128.59 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 85.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $60.79 million and $128.59 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00270410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.13 or 0.00746338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.70 or 0.99352534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.22 or 0.00853977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,122,700,682 coins and its circulating supply is 124,673,310 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

