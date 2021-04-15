Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded up $11.30 on Thursday, hitting $606.23. The company had a trading volume of 443,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $544.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.98. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $178.70 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.