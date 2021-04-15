Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.30) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($3.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of ALGT opened at $248.75 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average is $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

