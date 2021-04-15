Alliance Global Partners Cuts OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.75

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.10.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a market cap of C$966.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.52.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

