AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.98

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,622,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 509,993 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,081,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,274,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.