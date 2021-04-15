AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.98

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,622,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 509,993 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,081,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,274,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
