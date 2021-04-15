Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 246,920 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

