Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 30,400 shares.The stock last traded at $51.71 and had previously closed at $52.35.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

