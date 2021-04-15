AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0449 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $410,632.32 and approximately $143.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00059910 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 101.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

