Almace Shards Reaches Market Cap of $629,152.83 (ALMX)

Almace Shards (CURRENCY:ALMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Almace Shards has a total market capitalization of $629,152.83 and $194.00 worth of Almace Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almace Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $62.92 or 0.00100750 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Almace Shards has traded up 50.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Almace Shards Coin Profile

Almace Shards’ total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for Almace Shards is www.niftex.com/launches/details/ALMX . Almace Shards’ official Twitter account is @NIFTEXdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Almace Shards is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

