Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Down 8.6% This Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $7.30 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00746818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,626.02 or 0.99407713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.68 or 0.00858236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

