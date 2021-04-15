Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.49% from the stock’s current price.

AHAC opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHAC. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

