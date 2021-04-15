Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,255.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,089.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,273.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

