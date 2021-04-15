Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $28.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,269.97. 18,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,089.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,841.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

