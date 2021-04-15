Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $2,600.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,280.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,254.84 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,849.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

