Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,292.77 and last traded at $2,288.38, with a volume of 13254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,254.84.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,280.05.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,849.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.