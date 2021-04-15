Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,279.67 and last traded at $2,275.88, with a volume of 22012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,241.91.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,089.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,841.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

