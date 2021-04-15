Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

