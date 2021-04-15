Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 180,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,142. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.