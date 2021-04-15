Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $529.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.