Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 9.4% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,333.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,245.00 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,125.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3,184.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

