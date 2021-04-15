Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $10.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $10.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $12.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,333.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,184.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,245.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

