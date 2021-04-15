Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.37. 17,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Ameren by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.