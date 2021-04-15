American Airlines Group (AAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.85) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

