American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,272 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 890,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,075 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

