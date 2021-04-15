American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $163,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,233,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 714,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 468,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.