American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $163,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,233,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 714,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 468,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.