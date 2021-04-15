American Electric Power (AEP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.