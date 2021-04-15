American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 459,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,038. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

