American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

