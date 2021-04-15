American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $241.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.86. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

