Americold Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,265 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 951% compared to the typical volume of 501 call options.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,245 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

