Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

