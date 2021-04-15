AMLT (AMLT) Price Tops $0.0552

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and $984,461.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00730566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.27 or 0.05777090 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,364,002 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

