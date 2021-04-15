Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 767,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,179. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

