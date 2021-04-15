Amon (AMN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,395.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Amon has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a market cap of $6.02 million and $22,395.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00067401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00735114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.22 or 0.06006286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033499 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

