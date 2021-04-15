Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Down 46.9% in March

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.33 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,178,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 651,247 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $5,700,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

