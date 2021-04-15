Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 256,490 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Alaska Air Group worth $20,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,247,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $523,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.