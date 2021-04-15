Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 471,689 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,689 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Newell Brands worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.