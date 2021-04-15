Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,443 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,443 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Henry Schein worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $92,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.