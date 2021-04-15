Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,497 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $135,675,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.